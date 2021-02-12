Manufacturing industry tops workplace injuries

Some of the most serious workplace injuries include employees having their fingers severed by meat cutting machines.

Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar, says they have seen cases where workers have injured their limbs or lost digits completely

“As far as employment accidents are concerned we get amputations, typical ones are the average supermarkets that you go to, and you see where they are cutting the meat. We have a number of applications where the meat cutters had their fingers caught in the machine and had their finger amputated.”

Akbar says this is just one example of workplace injuries.

The manufacturing sector is recording an increasing number of incidents where workers hands are getting caught in machines.

There have been 1,205 applications for compensation from the manufacturing sector to date.

The ACCF has since January 2018, paid out $2.7 million in workplace accidents.