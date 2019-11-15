Manufacturers urged to safely dispose waste material

The Environment Ministry is reminding manufacturers and industrial operators to dispose of waste in designated landfills.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says they’ve recently caught a few manufacturers illegally dumping their waste material in non-designated areas, posing a risk to the environment.

“Industrial operations to dump their waste in designated places and any company that wants to manage waste will need a waste permit. Without a waste permit, you cannot handle waste, you’ll have to take it to the designated landfill which is Naboro here in the Central – west if it’s closer than to Lautoka.”

Article continues after advertisement

Wycliffe says they’ve been conducting awareness in the Central Division on proper rubbish disposal and the need to refrain from burning rubbish unnecessarily.

The Ministry has also established neighbourhood networks to track down people who fail to abide by the law.