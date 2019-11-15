Manufacturers of plastic bags deceiving market vendors

The Ministry of Environment has discovered that some manufacturers of plastic are deceiving market vendors by selling them banned products.

During his snap check at the Namaka Market, Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says this was shocking to note.

Wycliffe says that some manufactures are even giving vendors the receipts that state the plastic bags are 50 microns, but tests show it’s actually 30 microns.

“We’ve got the details and the team will start investigations. We have the names of the vendors and the manufacturer’s as well and the investigation will start immediately.”

He says they will work closely with municipal councils and the market masters to conduct testing on plastic being brought in by suppliers or middleman.

“We will now take action on those that are manufacturing and distributing and that itself will be a bigger level of awareness.”

Speaking to FBC News also, market vendor Mariana Cagiveitala says that it’s also difficult for them to tell if the plastic bags being sold to them are 50 microns and above.

“From the beginning, the plastic was a bit thicker and there was no testing like the one they did today that they recommend the 50 microns and we don’t even know or have any idea of that size of the plastic.”

Similar spot checks are expected to be conducted by the Ministry in other markets.