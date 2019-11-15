Manufacturers encouraged to mass produce biodegradable bags

Plastic bag manufacturers have been urged to produce biodegradable bags on a large scale to meet the demand from Fijians.

Environment Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says this will also allow prices of the bags to drop.

Dr Reddy also adds manufacturers should avoid setting up plants to manufacture plastic bags of more than 50 microns.

“I heard over the radio on Sunday, a Manufacturer in Lautoka says now we have to manufacture plastics over 50 microns. No! That is not the solution. That is not! The intention of the amendment is to migrate people from using thinner plastic bags to using thicker plastic bags. That is not the intention. The intention of the legislation amendment is to migrate people or users from using plastic bags to using biodegradable bags.”

Dr Reddy says there should not be any excuses from manufacturers as ample time was given by the government before the ban was put in place.

Production of plastic bags below 50 microns will result in a fine of $500, 000 or seven years imprisonment or both.