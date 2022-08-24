Manpower will be an issue for PAFCO

Manpower will be an issue for the Pacific Fishing Company in Levuka in the next few years.

While making their submissions to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the PAFCO 2018 Annual Report, Board Chair Mahmood Khan says this as most workers have opted to move to Viti Levu for work despite the competitive salary PAFCO provides.

Khan says they have also noted a decrease in the number of secondary school students as most have moved to the mainland for studies and job opportunities.

“It is very difficult to attract someone who is qualified, married to come and work for us because in Levuka because Suva or Viti Levu or one of the major towns has a better attraction to them. Even though we might be paying competitive salary etc, still we are unable to attract the qualified people that we need so i think in future we will find it harder and harder.”

PAFCO has put in place initiatives including a free daycare programme to help keep workers in the Old Capital.

PAFCO employs over 700 workers and process tuna for both the local and export demands.