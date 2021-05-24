Managing TB in dairy farms remains vital

There has been a lapse in the management of tuberculosis by dairy farmers due to the pandemic.

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this has been a challenge for the industry as restrictions constrained the government’s effort in providing services to this sector.

The Attorney General says managing tuberculosis in dairy farms remains vital.

“There were a lot of restrictions in terms of people wearing masks, going into closed areas and in public you have to wear masks and this has, of course, restricted government’s ability to provide assistance.”

He says the Government is in talks with the Fijian Development Bank to see how they can provide more funding to these farmers.

The Acting Prime Minister has also urged farmers to run their farms as a business so that more commercial farmers are encouraged.