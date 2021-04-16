Management of heritage sites part of deliberation

The protection and the management of heritage sites topped the discussion between the Chiefs of Lau and the Fiji Museum this week.

A week-long Lau Province training was facilitated by the Conservation International Fiji to inform the Lau Chiefs on the important role communities play in the safeguarding and management of their cultural heritage.

The session highlighted the work done by the Fiji Museum in ensuring that I-Taukei communities pass their traditional knowledge, myths and legends of their heritage sites to other generations.

Conservation International Fiji Director, Mere Lakeba says also part of their deliberations was for the Chiefs to know their identity and be aware of the current issues affecting the Vanua.

“The first stream is basically looking at building the understanding and supporting decision making or creating the much-needed awareness for the Vanua and the traditional chiefs.”

The meeting also focused on the restorations of marine and forest resources in the Lau group.