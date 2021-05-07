Management of COVID-19 made easy by technology

The transition towards digital platform has greatly aided the government in assisting Fijians in the informal sector and others affected by COVID-19.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the money wallet allows for easy disbursement of fund to those in need, and this was notable during the recent $90 government assistance.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they have seen an increasing number of businesses adopting money wallet and the QR code system.

“So the quickest way in particular those in the informal sector they do not have superannuation fund to be able to disburse some funds for them.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says a huge concerted effort has been made in the past five years in this regard.

He adds the development of a vaccine registration system has proven to be very beneficial and this is critical for an economy such as ours.