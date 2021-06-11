Man without driving pass amongst 19 arrested

A man in his 40’s was found driving without a pass in Rakiraki.

He was amongst the 19 people arrested over the last 24 hours.

Of the nineteen cases recorded for breaching of curfew orders and the health restrictions, the Eastern Division recorded eight cases.

Six people were arrested for drinking alcohol at Duilomaloma Road in Waila while two others were found drunk and loitering along the King’s Road.

The five arrested in the Southern Division were filed at Narere and involved alcohol consumption while two men were found loitering during curfew hours in Tacirua.

Three others were found intoxicated in some parts of Nadi.

There were no arrests in the Central and the Northern Division.