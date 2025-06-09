Man wins $88K payout

The High Court in Lautoka has ordered the Land Transport Authority to pay $88,567 to a man left with permanent injuries after being hit by an LTA vehicle in 2013.

High Court judge Justice Mohamed Mackie delivered the judgment.

The plaintiff, Parveen Krishna Naicker of Navoli, Ba, was 29 years old when he was struck while crossing the Queen’s Road at Waimalika. The vehicle was driven by LTA officer Leoni Kacisau.

Naicker suffered a ruptured bowel, bilateral knee instability, and multiple soft tissue injuries. He was unconscious for two hours, underwent emergency surgery at Lautoka Hospital, and spent three weeks recovering in hospital. He used crutches for 18 months and still experiences knee pain, especially in cold weather.

The court heard that Naicker was unable to return to his former job as a diesel mechanic due to his injuries. His earning capacity was significantly reduced, forcing him to take lighter, lower-paid work before moving to New Zealand in 2017.

Medical evidence from orthopaedic specialists confirmed the severity of his injuries and the likelihood of lifelong pain. Reports also indicated an increased risk of post-traumatic osteoarthritis and recommended reconstructive knee surgery.

The LTA had previously appealed a 2023 ruling that found it vicariously liable for the accident. The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal in July 2024, clearing the way for damages to be assessed.

The total award amounts to $88,567.23, payable immediately.

The LTA must also pay post-judgment interest at four percent on the principal damages until the debt is settled.

