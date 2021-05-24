Man under investigation for deceiving three individuals

A 39-year-old man of Raiwasa, Suva is under investigation for allegedly deceiving three people through an online scam.

The man allegedly forged documents that were sent to the victims as a means of verification of the suspect’s qualifications.

This was to provide services whereby money was sent by the victim’s however the services or transaction was never completed or conducted as per the agreements made.

The accused has been charged with three counts of obtaining property by deception.

He will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police confirm there are still pending investigations apart from the above cases.