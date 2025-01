A 63-year-old Billiard Shop Caretaker from Ba will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly dishonestly obtaining $250 through the mobile money transfer platform.

The Police Force MPAiSA Taskforce team arrested and charged the man.

The incident occurred last July.

Police say upon receiving the funds, the man withdrew it, despite knowing he wasn’t eligible for it.

The matter was then reported to Valelevu Police Station.