News

Man to front court for alleged sacrilege

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 18, 2022 6:28 am
[File Photo]

A man who allegedly stole items from a temple in Sigatoka will appear in the Magistrates Court today.

The man in his 20s is charged with one count of sacrilege.

The accused from Vunakavika Settlement, Nayawa, Sigatoka is alleged to have broken into the Ram Mandir Temple in Kulukulu earlier this month.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that he stole more than $4,000 worth of electrical items and money from the Temple.

Police say majority of the items have been recovered.

 

