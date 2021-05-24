Home

Man to front court for alleged robbery

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 25, 2022 9:30 am
Nasinu Magistrates’ Court. [Source: File Photo]

A man who allegedly threatened and robbed a supermarket cashier last week will appear in the Nasinu Magistrates’ Court today.

The man has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

The alleged incident occurred at a supermarket along Pilling Road in Nasinu.

The accused allegedly stole close to $200 before fleeing the scene.

