Man to appear in court for unlawful cultivation of marijuana

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 6, 2020 7:43 am

A farmer in his 30s will be produced at the Rakiraki Magistrates Court charged with one count of unlawful cultivation of marijuana.

The man was arrested following a raid conducted at Nabalabala Village, Saivou, Ra.

The raid was conducted earlier this week by officers based at the Rakiraki Police Station and members of the Police Blue 7s team who are currently camping in Rakiraki.

Article continues after advertisement

The raid resulted in the seizure of marijuana plants ranging from 1 to 2meters.

