News

Man to appear in Court for alleged church break-in

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 3, 2022 4:35 pm
The accused will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow

A man in his 20s has been charged for allegedly breaking into a Church and Pastor’s residence and stealing assorted items.

The accused who resides in Cunningham on the 28th of March allegedly stole electronic items, power tools and personal belongings after breaking into a church and pastor’s residence in Nakasi.

Police investigators have managed to recover some of the stolen items.

The accused has been charged with one count of sacrilege, two counts of theft and two counts of burglary.

He will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow.

