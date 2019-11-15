Man taken in for spreading false information about COVID-19

Police will come down hard on anyone who spreads false information in relation to the deadly COVID-19 disease.

This comes as a man was taken in for spreading false rumours on social media, about a case of coronavirus in the Central Division.

Police say they took in Bani Kawale, the body guard of SODELPA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, who has been spreading fake news about COVID-19.

Fake posts such as these have been appearing on the pages of the former police officer for the past few days, which has created more fear and panic amongst Fijians in these trying times.

Known for his anti-government posts against the state on fake sites and anti-government pages, Kawale had been recently allegedly been posting numerous alleged fake details about COVID-19 in the central division.

He has also been putting up several posts about how the FijiFirst government was not doing the right thing and being inciteful.

This is the second such case of fear-mongering as Police had only yesterday questioned a woman for allegedly spreading information on social media about confirmed coronavirus cases at the Nausori Health Center.

Police is reminding social media users and members of the public to stop sharing unverified information that does not come from credible sources and listen to the updates issued by Government and Ministry of Health officials which is made in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

It says the sharing of unverified information only creates unnecessary panic and needs to stop.