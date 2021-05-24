Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
18 more dead from COVID-19|Six COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fiji receives an additional 100,000 vaccine|No signs of Delta mutation in Fiji|New ambulances will boost COVID response|Businesses discuss adherence to COVID protocols|Equipment needed to test for new variant|Labasa drive-thru vaccination gets off to slow start|Three more COVID deaths and over 600 new cases|Over 200 COVID patients hospitalized in the Central Division|Vaccinated people are less likely to die from COVID-19: Dr Waqainabete|Ministry beefs up vaccination campaign in the Lau Group|COVID-19 battle not over yet, villagers warned|More vaccinations will decrease new infections: MoH|COVID-Safe protocols need to continue|Another youngster dies as Fiji records six more COVID deaths|292 COVID patients currently hospitalized|Contact tracing in the West to cease|Cakaudrove scales up vaccination campaign|Seven new COVID-19 deaths recorded|Increasing number of severe cases in the West|PM determined to achieve 80% vaccine coverage|Over 100 infringements in two days|CareFIJI remains in use|FNU receives funding to aid Fiji in COVID-19 response efforts|
Full Coverage

News

Man sustains injuries from falling tree

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 10, 2021 10:08 am

A man is admitted at the Labasa Hospital with serious injuries after a tree fell on him at a pine plantation in Lekutu, Bua.

FBC News understands the man was among a group who were felling trees for the rehabilitation of homes damaged by TC Yasa.

Police confirm the incident happened yesterday afternoon and the man was rushed to the Lekutu Health Center.

Article continues after advertisement

He was later transferred to the Labasa Hospital.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.