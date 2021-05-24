Man sustains injuries from falling tree

A man is admitted at the Labasa Hospital with serious injuries after a tree fell on him at a pine plantation in Lekutu, Bua.

FBC News understands the man was among a group who were felling trees for the rehabilitation of homes damaged by TC Yasa.

Police confirm the incident happened yesterday afternoon and the man was rushed to the Lekutu Health Center.

He was later transferred to the Labasa Hospital.

Police are currently investigating the incident.