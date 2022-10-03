Man succumbs to injuries at CWM hospital

[File Photo]

A 56-year-old man passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital as a result of injuries he sustained from a motor vehicle accident.

Police say the victim was allegedly bumped by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old mechanic along the Kings Road in Nakasi after 2am yesterday.

The victim is alleged to have suddenly crossed the road resulting in the accident

Article continues after advertisement

He was rushed to the CWM Hospital yesterday where he passed away later in the afternoon.

Police investigation continues.