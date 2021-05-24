News
Man struck with a metal object dies
April 3, 2022 1:19 pm
The man was taken to the CWM Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
A man in his late 20s was found motionless with visible injuries on the driveway of a motel in Suva yesterday morning.
The victim had accompanied some friends to the motel when they were allegedly confronted by another group of men who were blocking the driveway where a fight broke out.
He was allegedly struck with a metal object.
Investigations continue.
