Man struck with a metal object dies

A man in his late 20s was found motionless with visible injuries on the driveway of a motel in Suva yesterday morning.

The victim had accompanied some friends to the motel when they were allegedly confronted by another group of men who were blocking the driveway where a fight broke out.

He was allegedly struck with a metal object.

He was taken to the CWM Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations continue.