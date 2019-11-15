Man shot dead is former Fiji resident

A man shot dead by Police in Auckland, New Zealand earlier this morning, is a former Fiji resident.

New Zealand Police say just after 1am today, they were called to Central Avenue in Papatoetoe after receiving multiple reports of a man with a machete.

Police received 13 separate calls from worried and scared residents regarding the man’s behavior.

He was reportedly using the machete to smash windows, damage cars and cut power lines.

A Police officer arrived shortly afterwards and began to engage with him.

Despite repeated requests from the officer for the man to put down his weapon, he had continued to advance on the officer and was shot.

The man was provided immediate medical assistance however, died at the scene.

Police are currently carrying out a scene examination and speaking with a number of witnesses. This will form part of the investigation.

The officer is being well-supported by welfare services and their colleagues.