Man sentenced for raping two juveniles

A 29-year-old man convicted of raping and sexually assaulting two juveniles has been sentenced to 17-years and 6-months imprisonment.

The man was convicted of two counts of sexual assault, three counts of rape and two counts of attempted rape by the Suva High Court.

The incident occurred in 2017.

The two juveniles were between 13 and 15 years.

The court heard the two victims attended the same church as the accused and used to stay over at his place where the incident occurred.

The High Court Judge said the man took advantage of the two complainants’ vulnerability and helplessness.

Justice Riyaz Hamza said the man exposed the mind of the two children to sexual activity at a tender age.

The Judge also said the impact of the crimes on the two victims was traumatic.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving 14-years and six months sentence.