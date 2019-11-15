Home

Man sentenced for raping de-facto partner’s sister

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
December 18, 2019 6:52 am

A 45-year-old man from Nadi has been sentenced to eight years and eight months imprisonment for raping his defacto-partner’s sister.

In addition, a permanent domestic violence restraining order has been issued.

The court heard that on 31st July, 2017, the man raped the 24-year-old while she was sleeping.

The court heard that at the time of the offense, the girl was living with her sister who was in a relationship with the man.

The Lautoka High Court Judge stated that the man had breached the trust of the complainant as they were living in the same house.

