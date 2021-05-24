Man sentenced for rape of minor

Family members sexually abusing children should not expect any mercy from the court says Lautoka High Court Judge Justice Sunil Sharma.

Justice Sharma made the comments while sentencing a 43-year-old man to an aggregate sentence of 15 years and nine months imprisonment for raping a minor.

The accused person is the uncle of the victim, who was only nine years old at the time of the incident.

The incident took place in Sigatoka in 2018.

In delivering the sentence, Justice Sharma told the accused that the victim was unsuspecting and vulnerable and that the accused could not be forgiven for what he did to his niece.

Justice Sharma says the victim has been psychologically and emotionally affected as the incident has also destroyed the very soul of the victim and brought about a sense of hopelessness and anxiety that cannot be measured or repaired by anyone.

He says there has been an increase in such offending by people who are mature and closely related to the victims.

Justice Sharma says children are entitled to live their lives free from any form of physical or emotional abuse.