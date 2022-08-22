Man rescued after jumping into Rewa River

[Source: Fiji Police]

A man was taken to hospital for treatment after jumping into the Rewa River.

According to Police, their team from the Eastern Division Highway whilst on mobile patrol along the Rewa Bridge on Saturday night responded to a request for assistance from bystanders who saw the man jump into the Rewa River at around 11pm.

They managed to rescue the man who is in his 40s.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police]

The man was medically treated and sent home.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says it’s always great to receive a positive outcome from any report received.

He says the officers acted immediately as their main focus was to save the man.

He has also acknowledged the support of the business community.