Man reported missing found dead 

Police are trying to ascertain the cause of death of a 22-year-old man who was found in Drasa, Lautoka.

He was also reported missing by his family members who had last seen him leaving for work on the 2nd of this month.

His body was discovered by a farmer yesterday morning, who then contacted the family as he was aware of the man being missing.

A post mortem will also be conducted soon.