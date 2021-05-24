Man reported missing at sea, two rescued

Search efforts are underway for a fisherman reported missing at sea near Vomo Island in the Mamanuca group this morning.

Three people had gone for a fishing trip on Tuesday.

Police say around 1am today, a resort manager reported that a 25-year- old fisherman of Natabua, Lautoka swam to Beachcomber Island Resort after their fishing boat named “Labasa” capsized near Vomo Island due to strong winds.

The 25-year-old managed to swim safely to shore but was separated from the other two men.

Police say at around 10.30am another report was received that the second fisherman swam to Turtle Island Resort and was being looked after by the staff.

The three had gone fishing on Tuesday and were to return on Friday when their boat capsized due to rough seas.