Man reported missing at sea

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 28, 2019 9:50 am

A man is reported missing after he failed to reach his destination yesterday afternoon.

It is believed the man who captained a red fiberglass boat departed Lautoka Wharf for Saweni with a few other captains.

All the captains including the man traveled in separate boats.

While the five captains reached safely, the man has been reported missing.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says it is concerning that warnings and advisories were disregarded.

Tudravu says it is now putting the lives of his officers at risk who are involved in search and rescue.

He has once again warned the public that if they continue to disregard warnings and advisories they will be taken to task for disobedience of lawful order.

