News

Man remanded for alleged robbery

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 26, 2022 8:20 am
[Source: File Photo]

A 24-year old man alleged to have threatened and robbed a supermarket cashier in Nasinu has been remanded.

The accused was produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court yesterday facing a charge of one count of aggravated robbery.

It is alleged that on Monday 21st March, the accused who was armed threatened the cashier and grabbed the till containing close to $200 before fleeing the scene.

Article continues after advertisement

His case will be called again on the 4th of April in the Suva High Court.

