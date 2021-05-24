Man remanded for alleged robbery

A 24-year old man alleged to have threatened and robbed a supermarket cashier in Nasinu has been remanded.

The accused was produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court yesterday facing a charge of one count of aggravated robbery.

It is alleged that on Monday 21st March, the accused who was armed threatened the cashier and grabbed the till containing close to $200 before fleeing the scene.

His case will be called again on the 4th of April in the Suva High Court.