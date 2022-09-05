Man remanded for alleged arson

The man charged with allegedly setting a double-storey house on fire along Princess Road in Tamavua last Saturday has been remanded in custody.

Tomasi Vuda was produced in court this afternoon charged with one count of arson.

The court was informed that Vuda is not in any way related to the owner of the property that was razed to the ground over the weekend.

Vuda has opted to be represented by Legal Aid.

The prosecution strongly objected to bail, saying that Vuda is already serving a suspended sentence and there is a likelihood of him absconding.

The case has been transferred to the High Court on September 22nd.

Vuda was told to make a formal bail application with the High Court.