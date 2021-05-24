Man remains in custody over allegations of sexual abuse

A man believed to be a financial and hospital executive is still in Police custody.
This as Police continue to investigate allegations of sexual abuse against him.
Police confirm that the man was taken into custody yesterday and interviewed at the Criminal Investigation Department Head Quarters.
It is understood that the man was brought in from Nadi for a caution interview.
