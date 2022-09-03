Man questioned in relation to house fire

A six-bedroom house at the entrance of Wairua road in Tamavua outside Suva was engulfed in a fire this morning.

FBC News believes a young man is being questioned by Police in relation to this house fire.

Witnesses who are next-door neighbors told FBC News that they heard noises and saw smoke coming out of the top of the house around 9 this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

The neighbor claims that they saw the young man inside the house who tried to escape when approached.

The house with two storeys has three bedrooms upstairs and three bedrooms in the bottom flat.

FBC News noticed that only the top flat was destroyed by the fire.

Stay with us for more on this story.