Man questioned for allegedly posing as civil servant

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 21, 2020 5:50 am
The man is going by the names Joseva Ravoka and Josefa Atalafo and posing as government lawyer and obtaining money under false pretense.

A man is being questioned at the Totogo Police Station for allegedly posing as a civil servant.

A report against the suspect was lodged by an employee of the Attorney General’s office.

It is alleged the man is going by the names Joseva Ravoka and Josefa Atalafo and posing as government lawyer and obtaining money under false pretense.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the suspect has allegedly obtained more than $7, 000 by deception so far.

He is being investigated by the CID’s Economic Crime Unit.

He was arrested yesterday.

 

