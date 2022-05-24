Man pleads not guilty to rape charge

A man who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl pleaded not guilty to the charge in the Suva High Court this morning.

The alleged offence took place between December 1 and December 11, 2006, in Suva.

The man is charged with one count of rape.

Article continues after advertisement

State counsel has sought seven days to file information and disclosures.

The pre-trial hearing will be conducted during the next sitting and a trial date will also be set.

The case has been adjourned to June 2nd.