Man on fishing trip reported missing

Police are looking for a 38-year old man from Wainisalato, Naboro who failed to return home from a fishing trip yesterday.

The fisherman went towards Vunisoco and Kalokolevu on Wednesday night on a 25ft grey wooden punt but failed to return home the next morning as scheduled.

Police say search efforts are being conducted by officers from the Lami Police Station and the WATERPOL division.

Mariners and those living in coastal areas have been requested to call 917 if they have information that could assist with search efforts.