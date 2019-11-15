Man missing at sea found

A man reported missing at sea yesterday afternoon has been found and is in good health.
He was rescued by the Police Response Team in the Western division.
The man was initially found with his fiberglass boat by a member of the public at Saweni, Lautoka at mid-day who then informed the police.
Fijians are once again been warned to adhere to weather warnings.
