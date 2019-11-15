Home

News

Man missing at sea found

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 28, 2019 12:30 pm

A man reported missing at sea yesterday afternoon has been found and is in good health.

He was rescued by the Police Response Team in the Western division.

The man was initially found with his fiberglass boat by a member of the public at Saweni, Lautoka at mid-day who then informed the police.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians are once again been warned to adhere to weather warnings.

