Man labelled heartless for murder 

A man who committed murder while on a suspended sentence for another offense will now spend 18 years and nine months behind bars.

Muni Nadan of Sigatoka murdered Asbin Nair by stabbing him with a cane knife in June 2018.

On the day he committed the crime, Nandan breached the suspended sentences for an abduction case.

The court heard that Nadan was hiding behind a road with the cane knife before attacking the victim, who was walking home.

He then dragged Nair down a slope onto vacant land and left him there.

The victim’s body was later discovered by the son, who was returning home and spotted his father’s shoes covered in blood.

The court told Nadan that he is a coward and a heartless individual who places no value on human life.

He was also told that he was a disgrace to society and that an innocent man’s life with a family was taken by his actions.

Nadan will have to serve his full sentence before a pardon can be considered by the President.