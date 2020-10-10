Man jailed for sexual assault

A man who sexually assaulted his step-niece has been sentenced to four years and nine months imprisonment.

The 39-year-old was convicted of two counts of sexual assault.

The offence took place on October 10, 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

In delivering the sentence, High Court judge Justice Kulatunga Mudiyanselage Kulatunga says the unlawful act committed by the man established that he had entertained a great sexual desire over his 16-year-old step-niece.

The high court judge says sexual assault is an unwelcome physical invasion committed on the victim under a certain coercive circumstance.

He adds that the degree of invasion should be ascertained based on the level of harm and culpability.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving two years and nine months behind bars.