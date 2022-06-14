Man jailed for raping sister-in-law

[File Photo]

A 34-year-old man who raped his sister-in-law will spend eight years and six months behind bars.

The man was convicted of one count of rape.

The incident took place on Christmas Day last year.

High Court Judge Justice Kulatunga Mudiyanselage said the charge of rape that the offender was convicted of is in respect of an act that appears to be an opportunistic offending.

The Judge said the offender pursued to satisfy a lustful desire upon seeing the complaint’s body while she was breastfeeding her baby.

Justice Kullatunga said the offender took advantage of the victim’s vulnerability and sexually exploited her within her own home.

He adds that sexual exploitation within homes by known persons has become a social menace.

The judge described the offence as appalling and perverse.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving five years and six months in prison.