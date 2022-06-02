Man jailed for rape

A 52-year-old man who raped a teenager will spend 12 years and six months behind bars.

The Suva High Court convicted the man of one count of rape. According to the facts presented in court, the man was the victim’s neighbour.

This rape incident took place when the offender called the victim to his home to take a pineapple he was showing her. It was on December 11, 2021, when the victim’s mother was away.

High Court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge says the offender had planned this crime because he had waited for the victim’s mother to leave the house.

He says he has breached the trust of the victim because she regarded him as her grandfather and also exploited the vulnerability of a child when her mother was away from home.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving 10 years behind bars.