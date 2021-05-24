Man jailed for five years

A 46-year-old man convicted of being found in possession of illicit drugs has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the High Court.

Mohammed Ramzan was found in possession of 5.5 kilograms of marijuana on November 27, 2018, at Sigatoka in the Western division.

While delivering the sentence, High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo said this case was a category 4 case.

Justice Temo said the tariff was therefore a sentence of seven to 14 years of imprisonment.

The High Court Judge said in this case, there appears to be only one aggravating factor, that is, the drugs found were of a huge amount.

Justice Temo said Ramzan was a first offender and he had been remanded for three months adding that the charge had been hanging over Ramzan’s head for the last three years and that this was a punishment in itself.

Ramzan will be eligible for parole after serving three years behind bars.