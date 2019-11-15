Home

News

Man involved in stoning incident charged

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 24, 2020 6:46 am

A man has been charged with one count of damaging property for allegedly stoning a vehicle in Taulevu Village, Naitasiri.

The accused is alleged to have thrown rocks at a Police vehicle and two officers responding to a case of common nuisance.

The accused has also been charged with one count of common nuisance along with four others from the same village.

They will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.

 

