Man investigated for alleged attempted break-in

A 28-year-old man is being investigated for allegedly attempting to break into a parked car in Suva.

The incident happened between 11 last night and four this morning.

He was among the twelve arrested for breaching curfew over the past few days.

Between Monday 11pm and Tuesday 4am six cases were recorded.

Two men were arrested drunk sitting at a bus stop along the Waisali Highway in Savusavu, while two men were arrested drunk in Sigatoka and Nakasi.

From Tuesday 11pm to Wednesday 4am five reports were recorded in the Southern Division.

Three men were arrested drunk in Samabula and Nasinu while two men were moving around during curfew hours without any valid reasons.