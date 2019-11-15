Home

News

Man injured in tank explosion dies

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 26, 2019 11:23 am

One of the victims’ who sustained severe burns after an explosion at Dayals Steels PTE Limited in Ba has died.

The 24-year-old has suffered eighty percent burns had died on Christmas Eve.

Two other men who also sustained injuries in the incident remain admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

A post mortem will be conducted tomorrow to ascertain the cause of death.

Police investigation continues.

Dayals Steel has earlier confirmed to FBC News that the incident happened on Saturday morning, while an employee was welding a fuel transfer tank.

