COVID-19
News

Man in video charged after resisting arrest

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 11, 2021 4:35 pm

The Fiji Police Force has dismissed claims of police brutality regarding a man in a video that is being circulated on social media.

The video was of a 25-year-old man who was allegedly intoxicated and was hiding under a police vehicle.

Police say the man from Newtown in Nasinu is alleged to have been consuming alcohol with friends which breaches the current health restrictions in relation to COVID-19.

It says upon arrest the man resisted and tried to hide under the police vehicle.

The video shows Police and with help from others trying to get the man out from where he was hiding.

Police confirm the alleged incident took place on Wednesday night.

The man is being charged with one count of resisting arrest, and count each of damaging property, and failure to comply with the order.

He has been produced in the Nasinu Magistrates court where he was bailed.

He will reappear on the 3rd of November.

