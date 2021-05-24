Man dies in road accident

A man in his 20s has become the latest road fatality following an accident last night near Naboutini along the Queens Road.

Police say the man died at the scene of the incident.

According to police, the victim was driving with three other passengers when their vehicle allegedly hit a horse that was on the roadside, resulting in the accident.

Article continues after advertisement

Due to the alleged impact of the accident, the vehicle veered off the road and tumbled down a nearby slope.

The three passengers were conveyed to the Korovisilou Health Center and later transferred to Navua Hospital where they are currently admitted in stable condition.

Investigation continues.

The road death toll currently stands at 19 compared to 37 for the same period last year.