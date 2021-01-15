Home

News

Man in custody over meth find

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
January 15, 2021 12:53 pm
Crystals believed to be methamphetamine. [Source: Fiji Police]

Police have taken into custody a man from Sigatoka of being in possession of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

The man, 43, who is a fisherman, was arrested in Nadi yesterday afternoon.

The man was driving in Nadi in a suspicious manner when a team from the Police’s dog and narcotics unit successfully intercepted and seized the white substances.

Investigation continues.

