Man in custody for daylight robbery

[Source: Facebook]

A 41-year-old unemployed man from Suvavou Village in Lami is in custody for allegedly robbing an Asian national during the day at Foster Street yesterday.

A video on social media shows two people trying to rob an Asian national.

The video also shows three people who just walked by.

Police are now searching for the second man seen in the video.

Anyone with information that could assist with regards to the suspect’s identity is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.