Man in custody for attempted robbery

A man in his 20s is in police custody following an alleged attempted robbery.

The man allegedly entered a compound opposite a supermarket complex in Nausori at around 1am today.

Police say officers were deployed to the scene and apprehended the suspect.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan, has acknowledged information sharing which resulted in the quick arrest.

He says crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility, and by speaking up, we are able to reduce crimes by showing a united front against all forms of illegal activities.