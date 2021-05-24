Home

News

Man in custody for allegedly stabbing his wife

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 25, 2021 9:56 am

A man in his 40s is in Police custody for allegedly causing the death of his de-facto wife.

Police say the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim at their Nanuku Settlement home in Vatuwaqa yesterday afternoon.

She was conveyed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where she was treated and admitted.

However, she passed away last night.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death.

The investigation continues.

