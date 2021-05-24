Man in custody for allegedly stabbing his wife

A man in his 40s is in Police custody for allegedly causing the death of his de-facto wife.

Police say the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim at their Nanuku Settlement home in Vatuwaqa yesterday afternoon.

She was conveyed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where she was treated and admitted.

Article continues after advertisement

However, she passed away last night.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death.

The investigation continues.